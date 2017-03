3/1/17 – 5:25 A.M.

Bluffton University will recognize the 10th anniversary of the bus crash that killed five members of its baseball team tomorrow. The school is holding a memorial service at the Circle of Remembrance at 11:30 a.m.

The team’s charter bus slammed into a wall on an I-75 overpass and fell to the interstate below in Atlanta on March 2 of 2007. The crash killed five players, the bus driver, and his wife. Head coach James Grandey and 28 others suffered injuries in the crash.