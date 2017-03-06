Mercedes-Benz to make world’s most expensive SUV

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Mercedes-Benz is taking the sports utility vehicle to new heights, currently working on the world’s most expensive SUV that has a convertible top and thermal cup holders, according to Bloomberg News.

The Mercedes-Maybach G-Class 650 will be priced at about $500,000 when it goes on sale after September.

The SUV will feature a V12 engine and a landaulet style, as well as a retractable fabric roof. It will additionally include an electric glass partition to separate passengers from the driver, retractable footrests, and folding tables.

Bloomberg News adds that Daimler AG, the corporation that owns Mercedes-Benz, is targeting ultra-wealthy customers with the new Maybach G-Class 650, but is also targeting a larger consumer base with more affordable cars.

Mercedes-Benz ended up as the world’s best-selling luxury marque.

