Met Gala 2017: The most exclusive ticket in New York City

Barry Winiker/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A-list celebrities and supermodels paraded up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its 69th annual Met Gala Monday night.

The annual fundraiser is expected to raise over $13 million this year with corporate sponsorships and individual support.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who has final say over the guest list, was among the first to arrive at the event. She was later joined by co-hosts Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The new costume exhibition at the Met features the work of Rei Kawakubo, a 74-year-old Japanese designer who founded the label Comme des Garçons. Her style often defies norms and ignores basic functions — some of her outfits lack armholes.

In addition to previewing the exhibition, guest enjoyed a sit-down dinner. Tickets to the event can cost as much as $30,000 per person.

Celebrity attendees this year included Lena Dunham, Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

