Mets apologize after mascot’s obscene gesture

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Mets has apologized after their mascot, Mr. Met, made an obscene gesture at fans Wednesday night at Citi Field during the team’s match against the Milwaukee Brewers.

A viral video showed Mr. Met walking down a tunnel at the ballpark and giving the middle finger to the fans. It was unclear whether the fans had said anything to the mascot before it made the gesture.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets later said in a statement posted to their Twitter account. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

Mr. Met sports an oversize head with baseball seams and has only four digits — three fingers and a thumb — on his hand. The figure has been the team’s live mascot since 1964.

