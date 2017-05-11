Mets’ Familia diagnosed with blood clot in shoulder

Jim McIsaac/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Another New York Met is set to miss an extended period of time.

Mets closer Jeury Familia has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder and will be evaluated by Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis, the team announced Thursday.

Familia allowed four runs in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday, blowing a save against the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old was suspended for 15 games to start the season under the league’s domestic violence policy.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 60-day-disabled list due to a torn muscle behind his right arm.

