Mets outfielder Tim Tebow gets first hit of spring training

iStock/Thinkstock(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla) — New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow recorded his first hit of spring training on Monday in a game against the Miami Marlins. He got the hit off left-handed pitcher Kyle Lobstein.

Tebow was hitless over his first eight at-bats before the opposite-field single. He batted eighth in the lineup.

He also made a head-first diving catch in left field, robbing Justin Bour of a hit.

Manager Terry Collins said Friday there were no plans to bring Tebow back to the major league level anytime soon. Because of the World Baseball classic and multiple split-squad games, the Mets needed a player, and Tebow got the call.

