Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia suspended 15 games

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia has been suspended 15 games without pay over over a domestic violence incident that occurred last year.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension on Wednesday, saying that Familia has agreed not to appeal it.

Last October, police in Fort Lee, New Jersey said they found “a scratch to the chest and bruise to the right cheek” of Familia’s wife. She declined to press charges.

While MLB commissioner Robert Manfred said his office “does not support a determination that Mr. Familia physically assaulted his wife, or threatened her or others with physical force or harm,” he said the relief pitcher’s “overall conduct that night was inappropriate, violated the Policy, and warrants discipline.”

Manfred added in a statement that Familia has undergone counseling and agreed to speak to other players about what he learned.

The 15-game suspension begins on Opening Day. In the meantime, Familia is allowed to take part in all Spring Training and exhibition games.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.