Miami Heat, Chris Bosh working on deal allowing both sides to move on

Chris Bosh's tenure in Miami could be coming to an end.

The 33-year-old big man hasn’t played since February 2016 due to repeated issues with blood clots. Sources tell ESPN that Bosh, the Miami Heat, and the NBA Players’ Association have tentatively agreed to a deal allowing both sides to move on.

Bosh has remained on the Heat roster as he recovers from the clots.

While he is guaranteed more than $50 million over the next two seasons, much of the money the Heat owe Bosh is covered by insurance. The agreement is expected to remove Bosh’s salary from the team’s salary cap figures.

One complication in coming to an agreement has been the state of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. The new CBA takes effect in July and has new policies regarding player health. Those policies are in part based on Bosh’s situation.

Bosh has said repeatedly that he hopes to find a way to receive treatment and return to the court. Miami’s doctors refused to clear him to play last fall.

