Micah Hyde’s Football Camp Draws 500

6/12/17 – 7:35 A.M.

500 kids turned out for a football camp in Fostoria over the weekend. Former Redman standout and current Buffalo Bill Micah Hyde organized the event. Hyde brought friends from the NFL with him to the camp, including Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey and Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Casey Hayward.

The Courier reports Hyde offered the camp to kids for free, and raised money for his foundation, the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Athletic Boosters through business sponsorships.

Hyde recently started the the IMagINe for Youth foundation. It aims to refurbish athletic equipment and donate it to schools.

MORE: The Courier