Michael B. Jordan to headline HBO’s adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451”

Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Michael B. Jordan is the latest star to be added to HBO’s adaptation of Fahrenheit 451.

According to Deadline, Jordan will star alongside Michael Shannon in the sci-fi movie, based on Ray Bradbury’s novel of the same name.

The book, which was originally published in 1953, is set in a dystopian future world where books are outlawed and burned. Jordan is set to play Montag, a young fireman who “forsakes his world,” while Shannon will play his mentor Beatty, who “struggles to regain his humanity.”

Jordan is set to executive-produce the project under his Outlier Productions company. In addition to Fahrenheit 451 and the forthcoming Black Panther film, the Creed actor is also starring in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

