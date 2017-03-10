Michael Padula Named Winner Of The Jeri Bjorling Distinguished Volunteer Award

03/10/17 – 5:13 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County has announced the recipient of the Jeri Bjorling Distinguished Volunteer Award. This year’s recipient is Michael Padula. He was selected due to his ongoing volunteer activities for the United Way and many other organizations.

Padula will be honored at the United Way of Hancock County annual meeting April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event is open to the public for $30 a person. You can register by calling 419-4223-1432 or online at LiveUnitedHancockCounty.org