Michael Phelps to testify before Congress in anti-doping hearing

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(WASHINGTON) — Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will be among one of the witnesses that will testify before Congress next week when the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing on the international anti-doping system.

The hearing, titled “Ways to Improve and Strengthen the Anti-Doping System,” is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 10:15 a.m. It comes less than one year before the 2018 Winter Olympics kick off in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to a press release Thursday from the panel, the subcommittee will “examine the current state of the international anti-doping system, challenges it faces, and ways it can be improved.”

Joining 23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps on the confirmed witness list is Olympic shot putter Adam Nelson, United States Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart, World Anti-Doping Agency deputy director general Rob Koehler, and International Olympic Committee medical and scientific director Dr. Richard Budgett.

