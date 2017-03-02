Michael Strahan’s trainer shares her top workout moves to try at home

latreal_mitchell/Instagram(NEW YORK) — Latreal Mitchell, the personal trainer for Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, appeared live on GMA Thursday to share some of her top workout moves that Strahan loves to hate when he hits the gym.
Mitchell, who is also a trainer on the reality show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, performed a partial workout with Strahan live from Times Square Thursday morning.
Here Mitchell shares some of her top, full-body, workout moves that require little equipment and are perfect for you to use to get in shape at home.
Exercise: Walkouts to single-leg pushups
Works: Arms, chest, core and stretches calves, hamstrings and lower back
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
Exercise: Bulgarian split squat (foot elevated)
Household item required: chair
Gym item required: weight bench
Works: quads, and improves strength and stability
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.
Exercise: Plank jacks (cardio blast)
Gym item required: Mat
Works: abs, arms and cor.
Mitchel recommends doing three sets of reps for 30 to 45 seconds each.
Exercise: Static sumo squat (3- to 5-second hold), posture focus (up tall, retracting scapular)
Household item required: bathroom garbage can (or anything that height)
Gym item required: large kettle bell (24kg)
Works: quads, glutes, shoulders and upper back
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
Exercise: Single-leg deadlift with reach
Household item required: 16-ounce water bottle
Gym item required: 2-pound dumbbell
Works: hamstrings, glutes; strengthens low back, ankles and stabilizers muscles; and also great for balance.
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
Exercise: Scapular retraction with reverse lunge
Household item required: two 16-ounce water bottles
Gym item required: two 5-pound dumbbells
Works: middle trapezius, lower trapezius, rhomboids, supraspinatus, serratus anterior and quads.
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.
Exercise: Tricep plank pushup
Works: Triceps and core
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
Exercise: Lateral bounds (Ice skaters)
Works: Abductors, calves, quads, hamstrings and glutes.
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 30- to 45-second reps.
Exercise: Single-leg glute bridge
Gym item required: mat
Works: Glutes, hamstrings; strengthens lower back
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.
Exercise: Tempo pushups 1,2,3; hold 3 and up
Gym item required: mat
Works: chest and triceps
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.
Exercise: Static bear crawl position (animal flow)
Gym item required: mat
Works: abs and arms
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
