Michelle Obama delivers message to 2017 graduates on ‘GMA’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Former first lady Michelle Obama has a message for the thousands of students who will graduate this year.

“Barack and I are so proud of you,” Obama said in a taped message that aired Monday on Good Morning America, referring to her husband, former president Barack Obama.

Obama has continued her support of education since leaving the White House in January. Last Friday she participated in her fourth College Signing Day event in New York City.

The star-studded affair, which Obama created as a nationwide tradition as first lady, celebrates high school seniors who plan to attend college.

GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts joined Obama at this year’s College Signing Day. This week, GMA will be profiling 2017 graduates who overcame great odds to excel at school.

Obama addressed those students, as well as all graduates around the country.

“To all the students in this graduation series and across this country, I want to congratulate you for reaching higher to get the education you need for the life you want to live,” Obama said.

“And to all the young people out there who are still figuring out your next steps, I want to encourage you to keep working as hard as you can and to empower yourself through higher education,” she continued. “And then get out there and use that education to give back to your family, your community and your country.”

She concluded, “Thanks so much and congratulations again to the class of 2017!”

