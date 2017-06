6/14/17 – 4:53 A.M.

A Michigan man is facing a rape charge in Hancock County. The Courier reports the grand jury handed up an indictment against 38-year-old Johnny Randazzo of St. Clair Shores this week. The incident allegedly happened on March 7.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle tells the newspaper that Randazzo and the victim knew each other. Riegle added they were not in a relationship at the time of the sexual assault.

