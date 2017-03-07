Microsoft account issues recorded around the world

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Microsoft is investigating a number of faults about their products reported from around the globe early Tuesday morning.

Users were not able to log in to their Outlook, Skype, and Xbox Live platforms.

Microsoft left the following message to its Skype users who were having trouble logging in: “We are currently working hard to resolve a problem, where users can not authenticate into Skype with their Microsoft accounts. We hope to restore the service as soon, as possible!”

BBC News reports around 10:45 am Eastern Time, Microsoft Outlook said its servers were up and running. It suggested trying to log in again.

