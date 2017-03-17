Mid-air plane collision over Canadian shopping mall kills one, injures multiple

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — One person is dead after two small planes collided over the Promenades St-Bruno shopping mall south of Montreal according to a BBC News report.

Three people were injured in the accident. There was reportedly one pilot in each plane, neither of which were carrying passengers.

Police say one plane crashed into the mall’s roof, the other, a parking lot.

Quebec Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux thanked first responders while offering his condolences to family members of the victims.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.