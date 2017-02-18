Middle school student accused of throwing 2×4 at presidential motorcade, officials say

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President Trump’s motorcade was struck by a 2×4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, according to authorities.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle in the motorcade was struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object on Southern Boulevard between Parker Avenue and Lake Avenue.

After members of the motorcade and the Secret Service returned to the scene to search the area and look for witnesses, a juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the object and implicated four other students, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office, officials said.

