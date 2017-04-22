Miguel Sano and Matthew Boyd ejected after Twins vs. Tigers brawl

Andy King/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd were ejected from Saturday’s game for their roles in a bench-clearing brawl.

It all started in the third inning when Detroit’s JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by an 89-m.p.h. fastball from the Twins’ Justin Haley that caused his mouth to bleed.

Two innings later, Boyd threw a fastball behind Sano, who pointed a finger back at the pitcher. Detroit catcher James McCann intervened, trying to get in front of Sano, who then appeared to shove him out of the way.

Both benches and bullpens emptied, and Sano and Boyd were ejected.

Jones received nine stitches after the hit and will go on the 10-day disabled list.

