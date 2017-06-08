Mihalik In D.C. For Infrastructure Summit

6/8/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik is in Washington D.C. today for a summit on the nation’s infrastructure. The Courier reports 38 mayors and other officials from around the nation are attending the events. The group will have a working lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, group sessions, and a meeting with President Trump.

Trump’s proposed budget includes $200 billion to rebuild infrastructure. According to Trump’s plan, rural America would receive grants to rebuild bridges, roads, and waterways. Mihalik tells the newspaper she’s not sure if that means Blanchard River flood mitigation plans are on the agenda. She added she expects discussion on policy, procedure, and rules that cities run into during infrastructure projects.

