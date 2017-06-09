Mihalik Talks About Public-Private Partnerships While In D.C.

6/9/17 – 5:18 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik talked about public-private partnerships while in Washington D.C. Thursday. Mihalik tells the Courier federal leaders are “very much interested in attracting private investors” when it comes to new infrastructure projects. The mayor took part in an infrastructure summit with elected officials from around the country. The group met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Mihalik said she highlighted Findlay’s Community Reinvestment Area on the north side as an example of partnering with the private sector for long-term gain. The state, county, and city gave McLane several incentives to build a distribution center. In turn, McLane helped pay for infrastructure to the new industrial park.

MORE: The Courier