Mike Epps apologizes for bringing out a kangaroo during his comedy act

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Mike Epps is admitting he didn’t use the best judgement Friday night when he decided to dance onstage with a kangaroo at a Detroit comedy show.

After a TMZ video of him seemingly egging on the animal went viral, the actor-comedian apologized to fans who called his act violent and described the kangaroo’s treatment as “animal abuse.”

“Look I wanna sincerely apologize to everybody. I don’t own the kangaroo and did not mean any harm to the animal it got outta hand and Iam [sic] sorry,” Epps captioned a kangaroo preservation group photo on Instagram late Sunday night. “I will be donating money to this foundation save the kangaroos.”

Epps continued, “Sorry if I offedend [sic] anybody I love animals sense [sic] I was a kid I had dogs my whole life !!#imadeabadmistake I keep taking down my post because of the back lash Iam [sic] getting!! thank you for forgiveness !!”

According to TMZ , Epps’ apology may be a little too late. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reportedly investigating the incident to ,”make sure the kangaroo was not being mishandled during the comedy show.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.