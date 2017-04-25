Mike Flynn may have violated law over Russia payments, House investigators say

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — House Oversight Committee leaders said Tuesday that newly provided classified documents show that President Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, may have broken the law when he failed to seek U.S. government permission for or to disclose his acceptance of payments from a media organization considered to be an arm of the Russian government.

Republican chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah and the panel’s top Democrat, Elijah Cummings of Maryland spoke to reporters after reviewing classified documents from the Defense Intelligence Agency in a secure area of the Capitol’s basement.

“As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey, or anybody else, and it appears as if he did take that money,” Chaffetz said of Flynn. “It was inappropriate. And there are repercussions for the violation of law,” the Republican representative added.

Cummings said someone convicted of such a violation could face a punishment that included “fines and five years imprisonment.” He said the information on Flynn in the intelligence documents was “extremely troubling.”

The Oversight Committee has been investigating whether Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, properly disclosed foreign payments he received for work overseas, including a speech in late 2015 to Russia’s state-owned TV network Russia Today for which he which he received over $33,000.

Flynn directed the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency until he was pushed out by the Obama administration in 2014. At the time of the RT speech in December of 2015, the retired military officer he continued to hold a top-level security clearance.

Robert Kelner, a lawyer for Mike Flynn, said in a statement to ABC News Tuesday that Flynn briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency “extensively regarding the RT speaking event trip both before and after the trip, and he answered any questions that were posed by DIA concerning the trip during those briefings.”

In March, Chaffetz and Cummings requested documents from the Pentagon, White House, FBI and Director of National Intelligence regarding Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals and any funds he received from foreign sources.

Separately, the House Oversight Committee is also claiming that the White House is “refusing” to provide documents it might have in its possession related to what it knew about Flynn’s contacts with the outside groups.

A White House official told ABC the requests are “too broad to fill,” and that it can’t be responsive because the requests “predate the Trump administration.”

Trump fired Flynn early in his term as national security adviser for allegedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian officials.

Flynn was paid nearly $60,000 in 2015 by three Russian firms affiliated with the Kremlin, including RT, according to documents released by Democrats on the Oversight Committee.

