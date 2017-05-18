Mike Flynn’s lawyers will not honor subpoena, Senate Intel chair says

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s lawyers will not be honoring the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena for documents related to his communications with Russian officials, according to the committee’s chairman.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., told reporters on Capitol Hill that the committee, which is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, is evaluating its next steps.

ABC News has reached out to Flynn’s legal team for comment.

