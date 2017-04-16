Mike Pence arrives in South Korea, attends wreath-laying ceremony and Easter Sunday services

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea Sunday morning, landing at the U.S. Air Force’s Osan Air Base just hours after North Korea’s failed missile launch.

Pence’s 10-day trip to the region also includes stops in Japan, Indonesia and Australia, with a stop in Hawaii on his return to the U.S. The trip follows the North’s failed missile test, which was timed to the birth anniversary of the country’s late founder and Saturday’s military parade in its capital, Pyongyang. A U.S. aircraft supercarrier is also en route to the Korean Peninsula.

“Welcome to Korea! @VP Pence lands safely at Osan & is greeted by [charges d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy in Seoul] @MarcKnapper,” the U.S. embassy tweeted Sunday morning, along with photos of Pence and his wife Karen deplaning.

And a tweet on the vice president’s timeline read, “We have arrived in South Korea. Looking forward to spending Easter with our troops & bringing them warm regards from @POTUS Trump. #VPinASIA.”

The Pences placed a wreath at Seoul National Cemetery during a brief ceremony.

“At Seoul National Cemetery, I laid a wreath to honor South Koreans who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom,” Pence tweeted.

The Pences also attended Easter Sunday church services and had dinner with U.S. and South Korean members of the military at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul.

While speaking with U.S. members of the military, Pence addressed the failed missile launch, describing it as a “provocation.”

“This morning’s provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world,” Pence said. “Your willingness to step forward, to serve, to stand firm without fear inspires our nation and inspires the world, and it’s an honor for us to share this meal with you today.”

While in Seoul, Pence will hold a bilateral meeting with the country’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn.

As ABC News previously reported, Pence will “reaffirm” the U.S. commitment to the “ironclad” U.S.-South Korean alliance, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the trip.

“We’re going to continue to consult with the Republic of Korea on North Korea’s efforts to advance its ballistic missile and its nuclear program,” the official said.

