Mike Pence in Montana: Tours coal mine on horseback, stumps for GOP candidate

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Vice president Mike Pence headed to Montana Friday to garner support for Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate vying for the Treasure State’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

And considering he is in Big Sky Country, the former Indiana governor’s method of transportation while touring the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Absaloka Mine on the Crow Indian Reservation was, not surprisingly, horseback.

Outstanding afternoon. “I’ve often said there’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse.” -Pres. Reagan #VPinMT pic.twitter.com/vagCjbLnxD — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 13, 2017

Wearing denim blue jeans and sturdy boots, Pence toured the coal mine with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a Montana native, and Senator Steve Daines. Pence also met with tribal and business leaders.

“Thank you to Crow Nation tribal leaders for an incredible horseback tour of Absaloka Mine with @SteveDaines & @SecretaryZinke,” the vice president tweeted, along with photos of himself saddled up.

In another tweet, he quoted former President Ronald Reagan. “Outstanding afternoon,” he wrote. “‘I’ve often said there’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse.’ -Pres. Reagan.”

Thank you to Crow Nation tribal leaders for an incredible horseback tour of Absaloka Mine with @SteveDaines & @SecretaryZinke. #VPinMT pic.twitter.com/K854DuKzh7 — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 12, 2017

On May 25, Montanans will head to the polls and decide between Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks. The state’s congressional seat has been empty since Zinke resigned from the U.S. House earlier this year to join the Trump administration.

At a rally Friday night at the Metrapark pavillion in Billings, according to The AP, Pence told the crowd of several hundred, “With your help, with your support, President Trump and I are confident that Montana will make the right choice on May the 25th when we send Greg Gianforte to Washington, D.C.”

During his speech, Pence invoked religion and the NRA, and asked the rally attendees to pray for Gianforte.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, will head to Montana next week to strump for Quist.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.