Mike Pence takes a break from diplomacy to go sightseeing in Sydney with his family

ABC News(SYDNEY) — Vice President Mike Pence took a brief break from being a statesman on Sunday, instead opting to be a tourist on his last full day in Australia.

And like any camera-toting tourist in a foreign land, he was quick to share photos of his excursions on social media.

Pence, along with his wife Karen and their daughters Audrey and Charlotte, kicked off the day with a guided visit of Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

The Pences spent over an hour at the zoo, where they got up close and personal with an emu, an echidna, an owl, a possum — and, being Australia, a kangaroo named Penny and a koala named Bai’yali.

“Couldn’t visit Australia without seeing the kangaroos,” the vice president tweeted. “Karen, Charlotte, Audrey and I enjoying our morning visit to @tarongazoo. #VPinAUS.”

The second lady fed an emu named Widji leaves, while the vice president and Audrey petted him.

The vice president said, laughing, “Should we [take a] selfie?” But the emu didn’t appear interested, and began walking away. Pence concluded, “Looks like he’s done!”

Audrey, though, did manage to snap a selfie with a kangaroo. “I was obsessed with kangaroos as a kid,” she said.

The Pences then boarded a 60-foot cruiser, The Enigma, for a tour of Sydney Harbor. Joining him were the premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, as well as New South Wales treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., Joe Hockey.

“Thanks to NSW Premier 4 hosting beautiful Sydney Harbor tour,” tweeted Pence, along with photos of the outing. “The stunning views are only surpassed by friendly Australian people. #VPinAUS.”

The Pences were then given a tour of the Sydney Opera House by its CEO, Louise Herron.

“Spectacular way to end our last full day in Sydney with a tour of the iconic Opera House,” Pence tweeted.

Spectacular way to end our last full day in Sydney with a tour of the iconic Opera House. #VPinAUS pic.twitter.com/avkTzPyKYd — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 23, 2017

The Pence clan also visited Government House, the official residence of the governor of New South Wales.

“It was a pleasure to be welcomed to Government House in Sydney by H.E. The Hon. David Hurley, Governor of New South Wales,” the vice president tweeted.

It was a pleasure to be welcomed to Government House in Sydney by H.E. The Hon. David Hurley, Governor of New South Wales. #VPinAUS pic.twitter.com/gf22WuzMjf — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 23, 2017

On Monday, Pence will fly from Sydney to Hawaii, the last stop of his 10-day trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.