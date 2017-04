4/10/17 – 7:02 A.M.

A mild winter meant Findlay and Hancock County used less road salt around the area this year. The county used around 1,500 tons of salt this winter The yearly average is around 2,600 tons. Findlay used around 2,300 tons of salt, down from a yearly average of between 3,500 and 4,000.

The county’s salt barn still has 1,800 tons of salt in it. The city owns 800 tons of that. The barn can hold up to 5,500 tons of salt.