Military planes create loud ‘booming sound’ in south Florida

iStock/Thinkstock(WESTON, Fla.) — Military planes traveling through south Florida created a loud boom Friday night that alarmed some residents, officials said.

Some residents mistook the loud sound related to the incident for an explosion, but the Broward Sheriff’s office confirmed that the noise was from a military exercise.

The Sheriff’s office said 911 centers were flooded with phone calls about the incident.

Booming sound heard in @CityofWeston and nearby cities was from military planes headed to Palm Beach County. Please don’t tie up 9-1-1. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2017

The boom was felt and heard from Weston to Boca Raton, which is located about an hour north of Miami, the sheriff’s office said.

Twitter users in multiple cities reported that they heard a loud explosion-like sound. Some users also said felt an impact that shook their windows.

