Millenials leaving digital world for ‘old timey jobs’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Apparently tired of the temporary nature of many digital jobs, millenials — many college educated — are turning to so-called “old timey” jobs like barbers, butchers and bartenders.

That’s the thrust of Masters of Craft: Old Jobs in the New Urban Economy, a book from sociologist Richard Ocejo that was profiled in the Wall Street Journal. Apart from their stability, Ocejo says these jobs, “are based in using your hands, with actual tools and materials, to provide a tangible concrete product.”

The paper cited Labor Department stats noting it expects the number of bartenders and barbers in the U.S. will grow 10 percent between 2014 to 2024; butchers will see a 5 percent increase — those are steep numbers considering all jobs in all fields are expected to rise 8 percent in that time.

