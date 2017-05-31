Millennial males react to Harvard report on sex, relationships

Good Morning America(NEW YORK) — Millennials are more interested in the components of dating and relationships than casual sex, according to a new Harvard University report that looks into the “hook-up culture” of young adults.

In the report, entitled “The Talk,” researchers from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education spoke to more than 2,000 18- to 25-year-olds across the U.S. about their romantic and sexual experiences.

The report stated that many young adults and teenagers “tend to greatly overestimate the size of the ‘hook-up culture,’ and these misconceptions can be detrimental to young people.”

Richard Weissbourd, the lead author of the report and a psychologist at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, told ABC News that the report is about two “pervasive problems.”

The first is that society is “failing miserably” at preparing young people for romantic love, Weissbourd said.

“The second is that there are very high rates of misogyny and sexual harassment,” she said.

Researchers examined instances of sexual harassment faced by millennials, including everything from being cat-called to being touched without permission by a stranger. The report suggested that the more women succeed in school and life, the harder it is, it seems, for men to respect them.

ABC News spoke to a group of millennial men about the report and their own experiences. Watch their responses in the video below.

