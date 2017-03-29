Millstream Students Seek To Raise Awareness Of Teen Dating Violence

03/29/17 – 4:45 P.M.

Three students from the Millstream Career Center put on a presentation on teen dating violence. John Reid was one of the students and explained that teen dating violence is like domestic abuse.

He added that it’s more than just physical abuse. Teen dating violence can be emotional and mental abuse as well.

The students created shirts and bands for their “Stop the Silence” program. Ryan Shorter said that they even designed shirts to raise awareness.

Caleb Wallace added that the shirts sold well.

The boys are donating the funds from the shirts to Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services.

They will hold the presentation again in April for the Skills USA State competition.