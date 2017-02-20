Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, disinvited to speak at CPAC

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — Controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos will not be the keynote speaker at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the group that organizes the event said Monday.

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, the group that organizes the event, said in a statement that the decision was “due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia.”

“@ACUConservative has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at #CPAC2017.” pic.twitter.com/sVWGnPCW7C — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

