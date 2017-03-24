“Mindy Project” diss leads to Kaling date with Jersey Sen. Corey Booker

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Seinfeld once said couples who have a good meeting story are the ones that last. While we don’t want to jump to conclusions about their future, you’ll be hard-pressed to finding a better meeting story than what led to a date between Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

It all started with Kaling’s character on The Mindy Project dissing Newark, the Jersey city of which Booker was formerly mayor. Regarding Booker attending a party, Kaling’s character jabs, “I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?”

Booker took note, tweeting, Ouch! @MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night,” adding, “(I still U!).”

Kaling tweeted back, “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the [heart emoji]. It’s mutual!

Booker then made his move: “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes …”

Kaling accepted, then noted she was looking up Jersey’s train schedules. Booker responded by saying “you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door.”

The Mindy Project originally aired on Fox, but it now lives on Hulu.

