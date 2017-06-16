Minnesota officer found not guilty in fatal shooting of Philando Castile

Facebook(ST. ANTHONY, Minn.) — A Minnesota police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man last summer has been found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter.

Philando Castile, 32, was shot several times by St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino, last July after Castile was pulled over with his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, a suburb of Saint Paul.

Reynolds filmed the aftermath of the shooting and the case garnered national attention.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

