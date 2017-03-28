Missing Findlay Girl Found Safe In Arizona

3/28/17 – 11:01 A.M.

Authorities in Flagstaff Arizona have safely recovered a missing 3-year-old from Findlay. Police Lt. Robert Ring says Mila Ochoa was with her parents, 24-year-old Cheyenne Harris and 39-year-old Rudy Ochoa. Children’s services took Mila into protective custody and will return her to Ohio at a later date. Ring says he expects Harris and Ochoa to return to Ohio as well. He doesn’t expect prosecutors to file charges in the case.

Mila had been missing since March 13. Ring says Harris and Ochoa left Findlay with their daughter before officials could serve a custody order for the girl.