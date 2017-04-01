Mississippi State ends UCONN’s 111-game winning streak on Final Four buzzer beater

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Morgan William knocked down the game-winning two-point shot as time expired in the overtime period to send Mississippi State to the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament finals with a 66-64 victory, ending UCONN’s record 111-game win streak in the process.

The Bulldogs (34-4) will play South Carolina (32-4), which beat Stanford, for the national championship on Sunday night.

William hit a 15-foot jumper on the game’s final possession, just after UCONN tied the game on two free throws. It is the second straight game William has played hero, having scored a career-high 41 points against Baylor in the Elite Eight to help Mississippi State advance to its first Final Four.

Talking about the shot afterwards, William told reporters, “I live for moments like this… UConn, they’re an incredible team. For me to make that shot against them, it’s unbelievable. I’m still in shock right now. I wanted to take the shot. I wanted to take the shot and I made it.”

UCONN head coach Geno Auriemma did not act distressed despite the Final Four loss, smiling once William’s shot dropped.

Auriemma said after the game:

“You know what? When stuff like this happens, it kind of makes me shake my head and go, `You know how many times this could have happened and it didn’t happen?’ The fact that it never happened, that doesn’t mean I went home thinking it’s never going to happen. I knew this was coming at some point. I’m just shocked that it took this long to get here… I understand losing, believe it or not. We haven’t lost in a while, but I understand it. I know how to appreciate when other people win.”

According to ESPN, it is the first game the Huskies have lost in 865 days, a defeat that came at the hands of Stanford in overtime on Nov. 17, 2014.

In last year’s tournament, the eventual champion Huskies defeated Mississippi State by 60 points in the Sweet 16.

Friday night’s game was much different, as UCONN had to make a comeback to take a lead in the fourth quarter when the score was 59-56. ESPN adds that this was the first game this season during which UCONN trailed in the fourth quarter.

As Auriemma reflected on the loss, he added, “We had an incredible run, but we came up against a much better team tonight.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.