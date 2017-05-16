VIDEO: Mitec Automotive Poised For Future Growth In Findlay

5/16/17 – 3:18 P.M.

German officials and the founder of Mitec Automotive met with Findlay leaders Tuesday. Minister President Bodo Ramelow and founder Christoph Militzer toured the company’s facility on Fostoria Avenue. While in town, company officials talked about possible growth in Findlay…

Tim Hall is the president of Mitec’s North American Operations. He says one of those projects is a new contract with Honda of North America…

Ramelow and Militzer met with Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik and Alliance Economic Development Director Tim Myle while in town. During their stop, company officials talked about the ease of doing business in our area.