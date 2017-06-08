MLB opens investigation into domestic violence claims against Cubs’ Addison Russell

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — Major League Baseball will investiagte domestic violence claims against Chicago Cubs Addison Russell, a league official confirmed to ESPN.

The investigation comes after Russell’s wife, Melisa, suggested that their marriage was coming to an end in an Instagram post. According to ESPN, a comment on the post, made by one of Melisa’s friends, implied abuse was involved.

While the Cubs have not commented on the matter, the Chicago Sun-Times reports that the organization is also looking into the claims.

Russell did not play in Wednesday night’s game due to struggles at plate.

