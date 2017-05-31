MLB’s Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland to appeal brawl bans

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland and Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper are expected to appeal the penalties received after a Monday-night brawl, according to MLB.

On Tuesday, Strickland received a six-game suspension and Harper was penalized four games. Because both players planned to appeal, the suspensions did not begin with Tuesday night’s game.

Each was fined an undisclosed amount, according to MLB.

Strickland hit the Washington slugger in the hip with a pitch in the eighth inning. Harper then charged the mound, throwing his helmet and trading punches with Strickland.

After the incident, Brian Goodwin replaced Harper on the bases, while George Kontos became the next pitcher for the Giants. The Nationals won 3-0.

