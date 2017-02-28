“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho going to “Drama High” for NBC

ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — Auli’i Cravalho [ow-lee-EE Crah-VALL-yo], who stunned the Oscars audience with a pitch perfect, live rendition of the nominated tune “How Far I’ll Go” from the Moana soundtrack, is coming back to the small screen.

Deadline reports the 16-year-old Moana voice actor will star as Lilette in Drama High, an NBC pilot about a charismatic drama teacher and his students.

The project is based on a book of the same name about real life instructor Lou Volpe that was written by one of his students, Michael Sokolove.

The project will be Cravalho’s dramatic TV debut.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.