by In

2/28/17 – 5:12 A.M.

Fire damaged a mobile home in Liberty Township Monday night. Firefighters responded to a blaze at 8222 Hazelwood Drive just after 10 p.m. The residents of the home reportedly escaped without injury.

Hazelwood Drive is in the Riverview Terrace Trailer Park, off County Road 140 on Findlay’s west side.

No other details were immediately available.