“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter says having older boyfriend is “no big deal”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ariel Winter, who has sparked controversy over her revealing wardrobe in recent months, is facing new criticism over her much older boyfriend.

The Modern Family star, 19, revealed on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month that she and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Levi Meaden, had moved in together in a house she bought last year, which again has people talking, but, Winter isn’t paying them any mind.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say they can say,” she tells Refinery29 in a story published on Wednesday. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

“I have to say he is the most incredible person I’ve ever met and that I’m so lucky to be with him,” adds Winter. “He’s always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful. Even when I do feel bad about myself, he’s just there to support me and pick me back up when I’m feeling down.”

The actress will continue to ignore the body shamers too, explaining, “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did.”

“I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself,” she continues. “Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”

