“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland says she’s “basically been on bed rest” for months

(LOS ANGELES) — Sarah Hyland is fighting back against cyberbullies who have mocked her appearance.

The Modern Family star wrote on Twitter that for the past few months, she’s “basically been on bed rest,” cannot work out and has been on medication.

She did not disclose the particulars of her condition, but wrote that as a result, she has lost a lot of muscle mass. The medicine she’s taking, prednisone, a steroid, has caused her face to swell.

In 2012, however, she went public that she suffers from kidney dysplasia, and received a kidney donated by her father.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” she wrote in her new post. “I am working hard to maintain my weight by eating as much protein as possible and continue to be STRONG and healthy. There’s no need to worry! I’ve been down before and I’ll probably be down again in my lifetime but I’m steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles.”

Hyland wrote that she went public with her news because she was accused of promoting anorexia in a recent Instagram post. Though the actress, who appeared on the ABC reboot of Dirty Dancing, did not intend to address her critics’ comments, she explained that she felt compelled to speak out so that her young girls knew that that wasn’t her intention.

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms. But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be,” she wrote. “Don’t let other’s comments alter any part of you! Love and positivity is what we need most. Especially at a time like this.”

