Mom says son is ‘shaken up’ after video shows him falling from moving school bus

Courtesy Jacqueline White(NINETY SIX, S.C.) — Surveillance video captured the moment when a second-grader fell out of an emergency exit on a moving school bus in South Carolina last month.

Jacqueline White, mother of 8-year-old Jaquez White, said she received a phone call from Ninety Six Primary School that her son had been in an accident on April 7.

“The school called me and said that an accident had happened and my son fell off the bus out the emergency door,” White said.

Jaquez was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors checked him for signs of a concussion.

White said her son is improving, but will no longer ride the bus.

“He’s better, but he still complains that his neck hurts a little bit and he doesn’t want to ride the bus anymore. He is still shaken up by it,” she said.

White said her son’s school district showed her surveillance video of the incident. According to White, there was no audible alarm when the emergency door opened.

Exactly how Jaquez fell out of the bus is unclear from the video.

“Based on the video,” White said, “the kids were screaming to the driver, ‘Stop, stop, stop.’ It’s a loud extremely loud noise, and I know if my son heard the noise, he would have never fell off, because you would have heard it.”

The concerned mother said she is looking into the incident further and has reached out to the school district, police and the South Carolina Department of Transportation for answers and to ensure the safety of others going forward.

The assistant superintendent for operations of Greenwood School District 52, Wally Hall, provided the following statement in response to the incident:

“The district has been investigating the incident to include communicating with the parent. Upon completion of the police investigation, we utilized the video from the incident to conduct an internal investigation on the incident as it related to personnel and took appropriate action. We have also been under consultation with the district’s attorney to be sure proper legal steps were being taken to protect the rights and interest of the student, parent, district personnel and the district’s interests.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.