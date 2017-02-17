Monopoly to ax the thimble after fan vote

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — Nobody ever wanted to be the thimble anyway, but Monopoly is doing away with the thimble game piece.

The Providence Journal reports that the Rhode Island-based Hasbro, which makes the famous board game, is removing the thimble as a player token.

Voting was held online in a contest that attracted more than 4 million voters from around the world to determine the tokens for an updated version of the legendary board game. The thimble had been part of the game since it was introduced in 1935.

In 2013, after an online vote, Hasbro replaced the iron with the cat.

The car, battleship, hat, boot, wheelbarrow, Scottie dog and cat will remain in the game. Among the possible new tokens are a hashtag, penguin, rubber duck, a TV, a watch and an emoji of Mr. Monopoly.

Hasbro will reveal the final results on World Monopoly Day, March 19. The winning eight tokens, chosen by fans, will be included in the updated Monopoly in August.

