“Moonlight,” “Atlanta” and “SNL” among 2017 Writers Guild Award winners

David BornfriendThe 69th annual Writers Guild Awards took place at simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday night, with Moonlight and Arrival taking top film honors, and The Americans, Saturday Night Live, Last Week With John Oliver and Atlanta winning on the TV side.

Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins and Tarell McCraney took the Original Screenplay honor, while Eric Heisserer won the trophy for Adapted Screenplay, for Arrival.

TV Awards went to FX’s The Americans for Drama Series, while HBO’s Atlanta received Comedy Series and New Comedy Series wins. Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schnidt grabbed the Episodic Comedy honor and NBC’s This Is Us won for Episodic Drama.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won best Comedy/Variety Talk Series and NBC’s Saturday Night Live won Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

Here are the winners in the film and TV categories:

FILM

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Author: The JT LeRoy Story

TV

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

NEW SERIES

Atlanta

LONG-FORM ORIGINAL

Confirmation

LONG-FORM ADAPTED

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

EPISODIC DRAMA

This Is Us

EPISODIC COMEDY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

COMEDY/VARIETY (INCLUDING TALK) — SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live

COMEDY/VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES — SPECIALS

Triumph’s Election Special

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Hollywood Game Night

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC

Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street

CHILDREN’S LONG FORM

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

