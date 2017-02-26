‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after ‘La La Land’ mistakenly announced

ABC/Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — Moonlight won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars — but it was La La Land that was mistakenly first announced as the winner.
Co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read La La Land, right after La La Land star Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.
“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” presenter Warren Beatty later added after the real winner was revealed. As it happened, Beatty had been given the wrong envelope — the Best Actress envelope — and that’s the one that was read.
After the cast took the stage, a producer for La La Land set things straight, declaring, “Moonlight is the winner … this is not a joke.”
Host Jimmy Kimmel joked and said, “I blame Steve Harvey,” alluding to Harvey’s gaffe announcing the wrong Miss Universe winner a year ago.
After the mistake, the crowd erupted in surprise and applause for Moonlight, as director and writer Barry Jenkins, the cast and crew dashed on stage to accept the win.
“I have to say and it is true, it’s not fake,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been on the road with these guys for so long.”
But in his excitement, he made sure to give the movie that was wrongfully announced its due.
“I love La La Land,” he said. “Thank you to the Academy, it is so humbling to be standing up there. … There was a time that I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn’t bring it to fruition. … Everybody behind me on this stage said, ‘No, that’s not acceptable,’ so I just wanna thank everyone behind me.'”
While it lost Best Picture, La La Land did win six awards overall, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, as well as Best Original Song for “City of Stars,” Best Original Score and Best Director for Damien Chazelle. Moonlight, meanwhile, also won Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards, broadcast live on ABC:
Best Picture
Moonlight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle — La La Land
Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress
Emma Stone — La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences
Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren — La La Land
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood
Best Original Score
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz
Best Original Song
“City of Stars” — La La Land
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Production Design
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia — Disney
Best Animated Short
Piper — Pixar
Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert
Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.