‘Moonlight’s’ Naomi Harris reveals her Oscar date will be her mother

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Moonlight goes into Sunday’s Oscars tied for the second-highest number of nominations, with eight — including one for Naomie Harris. The British actress is up for best supporting actress for her portrayal of the main character Chiron’s mother, but she’ll be walking the red carpet with her own mom.

“She has always been my champion,” Harris tells ABC News. “She has always believed in me more than I’ve ever believed in myself. She’s always said that I could do, have, and be anything that I want to be. And that is an incredibly powerful message to give a child.”

Harris will have some stiff competition in her category, including Viola Davis, the favorite to win for Fences. Though it may be cliché, Harris says she feels like she’s already won.

“Just to be included, you know to be included amongst these extraordinary talented individuals, and so many of them that I’ve admired for decades and looked up and seen their work and there I am standing alongside them,” she says.

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air Sunday night on ABC.

