More Details On Allen County Inmate’s Death Released

4/12/17 – 9:02 A.M.

The investigation continues into an inmate’s death at the Allen County Justice Center. The Lima News reports officials have identified 23-year-old Brandon Hoop of Kenton as the inmate found unresponsive in the facility Monday. The Lucas County Coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Hoop was getting ready to serve a two-year sentence for theft from the elderly in the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio . In 2015, Shawnee Township police arrested Hoop and another man for collecting money for a fake basketball trip to Florida.

MORE: Lima News